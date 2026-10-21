Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

AIPAC ends direct contributions to US congressional candidates, while maintaining super PAC

By Jacob Magid Today, 12:43 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington on March 6, 2018. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington on March 6, 2018. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) informed members on Wednesday that it will cease officially endorsing US congressional candidates or directly fundraising on their behalf, just five years after it began the practice.

But while the pro-Israel lobby will halt such operations through its political action committee, it will continue operating its United Democracy Project super PAC, which can spend unlimited sums in congressional races but not coordinate directly with candidates.

In an email to members first reported by Jewish Insider, AIPAC’s leadership says the group will “prioritize increasing direct, organized contributions from individual Americans to candidates.”

That was how AIPAC operated before establishing both a political action committee and super PAC in 2021, in what some analysts say helped contribute to the deterioration of its image.

Since then, there has also been growing partisan polarization in the United States over Israel and a rapid deterioration in Democratic support for the country and its government.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.