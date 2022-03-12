Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Air raid sirens heard in cities across Ukraine

12 March 2022, 6:52 am Edit

Air raid sirens are heard across large swathes of Ukraine, including the major cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Lviv, according to local reports cited by Reuters.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed