Zelensky says humanitarian corridors ‘working,’ over 12,000 evacuated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia’s military will be repelled, that humanitarian corridors are “working,” and that the international community must support Ukraine more.

“The 17th day of the war is over. A war for the right to be free,” Zelensky says in a video posted online.

“The Russian invaders cannot conquer us. They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit. They are holding only on violence. Only on terror,” he says.

“Wherever Russia has come to a foreign land, dreams are impossible. Only a hard struggle for survival,” he says.

He says the Russian leadership is turning the country into an isolated state like North Korea, “where poverty will reign,” alongside violence.

He says Russia’s professional class is fleeing the country.

“We still need to hold on. We still need to fight. Every day and every night we must look for ways to cause maximum damage to the enemy,” he says.

He says “Ukraine will not forgive” any collaborators.

He says humanitarian corridors are working and 12,729 people evacuated today.

Humanitarian shipments will arrive in Mariupol tomorrow, he says.

He again implores other countries for more help.

“It’s not only for Ukraine. This is for everyone in Europe,” he says.