Ukraine’s defense chief warns Israel’s stance on war will harm trust between nations

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is warning that Israel’s lack of clear stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cast a shadow over ties between Kyiv and Jerusalem in the coming years.

“Israel is showing an unexplained disconnect and reluctance to choose a side in the war in Ukraine. This will cause a growing lack of trust for many years because without a doubt we will win, with you or without you,” he says in a video shared on social media, according to the Walla news site.

“What can you do? You are very influential in the world and in your region,” he adds.