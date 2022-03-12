Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Ukraine’s defense chief warns Israel’s stance on war will harm trust between nations

12 March 2022, 10:06 pm Edit
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov arrive to the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus' Brest region, on March 3, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Maxim Guchek/Belta/AFP)
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov arrive to the talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus' Brest region, on March 3, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Maxim Guchek/Belta/AFP)

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov is warning that Israel’s lack of clear stance against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cast a shadow over ties between Kyiv and Jerusalem in the coming years.

“Israel is showing an unexplained disconnect and reluctance to choose a side in the war in Ukraine. This will cause a growing lack of trust for many years because without a doubt we will win, with you or without you,” he says in a video shared on social media, according to the Walla news site.

“What can you do? You are very influential in the world and in your region,” he adds.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed