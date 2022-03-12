Ukraine military says Russian troops capture outskirts of Mariupol

Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol.

In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas, or water.

Repeated efforts to evacuate people from the city of 430,000 have fallen apart as humanitarian convoys come under shelling.