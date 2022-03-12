Two oil depots near Kyiv on fire after Russian attacks — Ukrainian media

Two oil depots near Kyiv are said to be on fire following Russian attacks overnight Friday-Saturday, including one at a military base close to the capital

One depot was struck in the town of Vasylkiv, the site of a large airbase some 36 kilometers south of the capital, and another was hit in the village of Kryachky, southwest of Kyiv, according to the Kyiv Independent.

According to another Ukrainian outlet, Ukrinform, Russian strikes also targeted an ammunition depot in Vasylkiv.

In Kvitneve, a city northeast of the capital, Russian shelling set a warehouse for frozen food products on fire, according to the report.