Qatar’s PM says he got heads up from US half an hour before Iran strikes on Feb. 28

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani says he was informed by the White House of Israeli-US strikes on Iran “half an hour” before they began on February 28.

Asked by interviewer Piers Morgan what his reaction was, Al-Thani answers: “Is there anything that can be done to stop this from happening?”

Asked if he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, Al-Thani responds: “Well, of course, what’s been committed in Gaza is war crimes. And whoever is responsible for this is a war criminal.”

Israel has denied accusations of genocide. It said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

“There is no question that October 7 was a massacre and should be condemned. And whoever is responsible for this should be held accountable,” he also says, but adds that nothing justified the scale of the Israeli response.