Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Large explosions reportedly heard in Kyiv

12 March 2022, 5:34 am Edit

Large explosions are heard in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, according to reporters for CNN and Fox News.

Fox’s Trey Yingst describes it as the “heaviest shelling” of Ukraine since Russia invaded.

It is not clear if Russia or Ukraine is behind the blasts.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed