Large explosions reportedly heard in Kyiv

Large explosions are heard in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, according to reporters for CNN and Fox News.

⚡️CNN reports several explosions in Kyiv. Chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward noted “a nonstop volley… of just heavy booms in the distance” overnight on March 12. Heavy fighting continues in the areas outside Kyiv, including in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 12, 2022 Advertisement

Fox’s Trey Yingst describes it as the “heaviest shelling” of Ukraine since Russia invaded.

It is not clear if Russia or Ukraine is behind the blasts.