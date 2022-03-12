Bennett, Zelensky discuss ‘ways to end the fighting in Ukraine,’ Israeli mediation efforts

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke by phone this evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Israeli premier’s office says.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the conversation lasted more than an hour and “dealt with ways to end the fighting in Ukraine and the efforts that Israel is making on this matter.”

There is no immediate confirmation from Zelensky’s office.

The call comes after Zelensky said earlier today that he proposed to Bennett that Jerusalem host ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, and said Israel can play an “important role” in the efforts to end the war.