Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Bennett, Zelensky discuss ‘ways to end the fighting in Ukraine,’ Israeli mediation efforts

12 March 2022, 10:53 pm Edit
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 26, 2022; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90; Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett poses for a picture at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 26, 2022; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90; Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke by phone this evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Israeli premier’s office says.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the conversation lasted more than an hour and “dealt with ways to end the fighting in Ukraine and the efforts that Israel is making on this matter.”

There is no immediate confirmation from Zelensky’s office.

The call comes after Zelensky said earlier today that he proposed to Bennett that Jerusalem host ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia, and said Israel can play an “important role” in the efforts to end the war.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed