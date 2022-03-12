Russian troops about 25 km from Kyiv; other cities under siege, shelling

The majority of Russia’s ground forces were now about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to the UK’s latest Defence Intelligence report Saturday.

“Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed,” the report said. “This is likely to support a Russian attempt to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces.”

Elsewhere across Ukraine, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Mariupol are encircled and under heavy Russian shelling, according to the report.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 March 2022 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 12, 2022

On Friday, new satellite photos showed that the long Russian convoy outside Kyiv appears to have dispersed to surrounding areas.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed the 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, with armored units seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reports, including howitzers set up near Lub’yanka, north of Kyiv.

The satellite intel came as a US defense official said Russian forces have begun making progress toward the capital, after having appeared to stall for the last week.

The official said that the US expects the Russians to eventually overcome initial logistical challenges to mount a full-scale attack on the city, CNN reported.