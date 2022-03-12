Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

UN says negotiating for aid corridors in Ukraine

By AP 12 March 2022, 3:24 pm Edit

The UN’s crisis coordinator for Ukraine says the global body is seeking agreement with both sides in the conflict to establish corridors for delivering much-needed aid.

Amin Awad tells The Associated Press on Saturday that progress is being made on the corridors and accompanying ceasefires but expressed frustration over resistance to quickly implement them.

He says the most pressing humanitarian needs are in Mariupol, a besieged city on the eastern edge of Ukraine near the Russian border that would be one of the most difficult for aid convoys to reach.

Several attempts to establish evacuation routes from Mariupol have failed.

Awad says overall as many as 12 million Ukrainians may need aid.

