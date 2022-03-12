Zelensky says Russia now taking ‘fundamentally different approach’ in talks with Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia, which invaded his country on February 24, has adopted a “fundamentally different approach” in talks to end the conflict.

In a media briefing, Zelensky says that the approach was in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only “issued ultimatums,” and that he was “happy to have a signal from Russia” after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw “some positive shifts” in their dialogue.