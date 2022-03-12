Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Zelensky says Russia now taking ‘fundamentally different approach’ in talks with Ukraine

By AFP 12 March 2022, 6:27 pm Edit
A giant screen displays an image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking through a video link at a peace rally for Ukraine, on March 12, 2022, in Florence, Italy,. (Carlo Bressan/AFP)
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that Russia, which invaded his country on February 24, has adopted a “fundamentally different approach” in talks to end the conflict.

In a media briefing, Zelensky says that the approach was in contrast to earlier talks at which Moscow only “issued ultimatums,” and that he was “happy to have a signal from Russia” after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw “some positive shifts” in their dialogue.

