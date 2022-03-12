Ukraine says Russia taking ‘permanent’ control of Europe’s largest nuclear plant

Ukrainian officials tell the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, that Russia is planning to take “full and permanent” control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, the largest in Europe.

Russia denies the allegation.

Russian forces took over the plant last week in a battle that started fires near a reactor and sparked fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Around 400 Russian troops have been stationed at the site since then, Ukraine tells the UN watchdog.