Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Ukrainian child cancer patients board train for treatment in Poland

By AP Today, 2:15 am Edit

About 60 child cancer patients from Ukraine board a medical train in a Polish town, bound for hospitals in Warsaw and elsewhere.

Medical workers carry some young patients in their arms, on stretchers and in a wheelchair at a station in Medyka, near the Ukrainian border.

“Some of them will require oxygen, will require some form of intensive care,” and some have COVID-19 and have to be kept separate from others,” says Dominik Daszuta, an anesthesiologist from Warsaw Hospital.

He says the train has transported 120 children with cancer so far.

The United Nations refugee agency says at least 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the two weeks since Russia invaded it.

