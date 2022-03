Several missiles are fired at Erbil, the capital of autonomous Kurdistan in northern Iraq, local authorities report, adding there were no injuries.

“Several missiles fell on the city of Erbil,” says governor Omid Khoshnaw, quoted by the Iraqi news agency INA.

He says it was not clear what the intended target was. An AFP correspondent in Erbil heard three explosions.

Some Arabic media reports report explosions near the US consulate in the city.