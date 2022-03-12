Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Shaked: Lapid a ‘partner’ in decision to set quota of 25,000 non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees

12 March 2022, 8:56 pm Edit
Demonstrators carry placards and flags during a protest in Tel Aviv against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on March 12, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked says Foreign Minister Yair Lapid was a “partner” in the decision to cap the number of non-Jewish Ukrainians allowed to stay in Israel amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Channel 13 news, Shaked insists determining immigration policy is under her “clear authority” and says the responsibility is on her.

Pressed further on Lapid’s role, Shaked says the two formulated the policy she announced Tuesday together.

“We built this proposal together,” she says.

Under the new plan, 20,000 Ukrainians not eligible to immigrate who were already in the country will be allowed to stay, as well as 5,000 who have fled the war.

Meanwhile, hundreds protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s policies on Ukrainian refugees.

