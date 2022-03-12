Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

TV reports offer conflicting accounts of Putin’s attitude on proposed talks in Jerusalem

12 March 2022, 9:20 pm Edit
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the dedication of a monument honoring the veterans and victims of the siege of Leningrad, in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2020. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the dedication of a monument honoring the veterans and victims of the siege of Leningrad, in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2020. (Marc Israel Sellem/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is opposed to a Ukrainian proposal to hold ceasefire talks in Jerusalem, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The report says Putin is apparently opposed to any meeting not in Belarus and doesn’t want to sit down in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A report by Channel 12 news, however, says Putin is considering the possibility of talks in Jerusalem.

Neither network cites a source regarding the Russian leader’s purported thoughts on the prospect of negotiations in the Israeli capital.

Separately, Kan quotes Western sources saying Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation efforts have not had any practical impact, and reports that Ukraine sees the Israeli premier as one of several intermediaries through which to relay messages to Russia.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed