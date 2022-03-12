TV reports offer conflicting accounts of Putin’s attitude on proposed talks in Jerusalem

Russian President Vladimir Putin is opposed to a Ukrainian proposal to hold ceasefire talks in Jerusalem, according to the Kan public broadcaster.

The report says Putin is apparently opposed to any meeting not in Belarus and doesn’t want to sit down in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A report by Channel 12 news, however, says Putin is considering the possibility of talks in Jerusalem.

Neither network cites a source regarding the Russian leader’s purported thoughts on the prospect of negotiations in the Israeli capital.

Separately, Kan quotes Western sources saying Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation efforts have not had any practical impact, and reports that Ukraine sees the Israeli premier as one of several intermediaries through which to relay messages to Russia.