Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

US hedge funds said to freeze assets of Roman Abramovich following British sanctions

12 March 2022, 6:22 am Edit
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Several hedge funds in the United States have been instructed to freeze assets that Roman Abramovich has invested with them after the Russian-Jewish billionaire was hit with British sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

