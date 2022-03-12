Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Russia space agency demands end to sanctions, says ISS under threat

By AP 12 March 2022, 11:00 am Edit
An image of the International Space Station (Andrey Armyagov Dreamstime)
An image of the International Space Station (Andrey Armyagov Dreamstime)

Russia’s space agency has sent NASA and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station (ISS).

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada, and Europe to keep the space station operational.

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts, and one European astronaut are currently on the space station

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed