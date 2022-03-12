Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Israeli envoy to Kyiv on proposed Jerusalem talks: Israel ‘must agree’ if it can contribute

12 March 2022, 5:09 pm Edit
Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky. (Israeli Embassy in Ukraine)
Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine says Jerusalem is open to Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal that it host ceasefire talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

“The idea to hold a summit in Jerusalem has also been raised before. If it can contribute, I think we, of course, must agree and take the idea forward,” Ambassador Michael Brodsky tells Channel 12 news. “The question is not really where but what. If we get to the ‘what,’ then of course there can be a meeting in Jerusalem.”

“There can be a meeting anywhere, but Jerusalem has symbolic significance, and I think President Zelensky is referring precisely to that significance,” he adds.

Significant to both sides, he’s asked. Yes, he says.

