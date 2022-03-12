Israeli envoy to Kyiv on proposed Jerusalem talks: Israel ‘must agree’ if it can contribute

Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine says Jerusalem is open to Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky’s proposal that it host ceasefire talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

“The idea to hold a summit in Jerusalem has also been raised before. If it can contribute, I think we, of course, must agree and take the idea forward,” Ambassador Michael Brodsky tells Channel 12 news. “The question is not really where but what. If we get to the ‘what,’ then of course there can be a meeting in Jerusalem.”

“There can be a meeting anywhere, but Jerusalem has symbolic significance, and I think President Zelensky is referring precisely to that significance,” he adds.

Significant to both sides, he’s asked. Yes, he says.