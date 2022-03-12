Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Zelensky says he asked Bennett to help with release of abducted Melitopol mayor

12 March 2022, 11:18 pm Edit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms speaking by phone with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett this evening, after the phone call was announced by the latter’s office.

“We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks,” Zelensky tweets. “We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures.”

