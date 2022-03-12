Zelensky says he asked Bennett to help with release of abducted Melitopol mayor
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms speaking by phone with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett this evening, after the phone call was announced by the latter’s office.
“We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks,” Zelensky tweets. “We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures.”
