Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Biden to authorize a further $200 million in aid for Ukraine, including weapons

By AP 12 March 2022, 7:30 pm Edit
US President Joe Biden speaks about trade with Russia, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 11, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)
WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden is authorizing the State Department to provide additional aid to Ukraine of up to $200 million.

The funds would cover weapons as well as military services, education, and training as Ukrainians seek to repel a Russian invasion.

The aid is part of broader US support in the form of aid and sanctions. When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that $1 billion in aid had been provided to Ukraine.

The ongoing warfare has led to additional support with Congress this week approving $13.6 billion in additional aid, a sum that includes $6.5 billion for the costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and $6.8 billion for refugees and economic aid.

Biden plans to sign the spending bill with the additional aid when he receives it next week.

