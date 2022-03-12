France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz hold new talks with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are holding new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine on Saturday, the Elysee palace says.

The three leaders spoke by telephone on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had “demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia,” the French palace said.

Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7, Macron has had nine phone calls with the Russian leader, his office said.