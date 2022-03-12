Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz hold new talks with Putin

By AFP 12 March 2022, 2:00 pm Edit
This combination of file photographs created on September 14, 2020, shows (left) Russian President Vladimir Putin and France's President Emmanuel Macron (right). (Mikhail Klimentyev and Gonzalo Fuentes/various sources/AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are holding new talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine on Saturday, the Elysee palace says.

The three leaders spoke by telephone on Thursday when both Macron and Scholz had “demanded an immediate ceasefire by Russia,” the French palace said.

Since meeting Putin in the Kremlin on February 7, Macron has had nine phone calls with the Russian leader, his office said.

