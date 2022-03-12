Russia threatens to target Western arms supplies to Ukraine

Russia says its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine, where the Russian army has been advancing since late February.
“We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says on state television.
He said Moscow had warned “about the consequences of the thoughtless transfer to Ukraine of weapons like man-portable air defense systems, anti-tank missile systems and so on.”
Ryabkov says Washington had not taken Moscow’s warnings seriously and added that Russia and the US were not holding any “negotiation processes” on Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow has been hit by a barrage of international sanctions since Putin sent in troops.
