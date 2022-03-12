Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Ammunition depot at airbase near Kyiv on fire after Russian missile strike

By TOI staff 12 March 2022, 10:54 am Edit
An ammunition depot in Vasylkiv, home to a large airbase, near the capital Kyiv, was on fire Saturday, March 12, 2022, after being struck by Russsian missiles, Ukrainian authorities said. (Screenshot from video posted by Kyiv Oblast Police)
An ammunition depot in Vasylkiv, home to a large airbase, near the capital Kyiv, was on fire Saturday, March 12, 2022, after being struck by Russsian missiles, Ukrainian authorities said. (Screenshot from video posted by Kyiv Oblast Police)

Ukrainian authorities say an ammunition depot at a large airbase near Kyiv is on fire after being struck by Russian missiles.

The Kyiv Independent says six Russian missiles struck a local military airfield at about 7 am Saturday in the city of Vasylkiv, some 36 kilometers south of the capital.

Kyiv regional police aired footage of a large plume of heavy smoke it said was from the attack.

Earlier, the news agency reported that an oil depot in Vasylkiv was struck, and another was hit in the village of Kryachky, southwest of Kyiv.

comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed