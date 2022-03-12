Ammunition depot at airbase near Kyiv on fire after Russian missile strike

Ukrainian authorities say an ammunition depot at a large airbase near Kyiv is on fire after being struck by Russian missiles.

The Kyiv Independent says six Russian missiles struck a local military airfield at about 7 am Saturday in the city of Vasylkiv, some 36 kilometers south of the capital.

Kyiv regional police aired footage of a large plume of heavy smoke it said was from the attack.

Ammunition depot in Vasylkiv, Kyiv Oblast, on fire. According to Kyiv Oblast police, the fire broke out following a heavy Russian attack with 6 missiles at the local military airfield at about 7 a.m. Advertisement Video: Kyiv Oblast Police pic.twitter.com/jUuUFxfnk7 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 12, 2022

Earlier, the news agency reported that an oil depot in Vasylkiv was struck, and another was hit in the village of Kryachky, southwest of Kyiv.