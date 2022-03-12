Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Ukraine urges more sanctions if ‘sham’ referendum held in Russian-held city of Kherson

12 March 2022, 7:46 pm Edit
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gives a press conference after meeting with Russian counterpart for talks in Antalya, Turkey, on March 10, 2022. (AFP)
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls for further sanctions on Russia if it goes through with alleged plans to hold a “sham” referendum in the captured city of Kherson.

“Following 2014 playbook, Russians now desperately try to organize a sham ‘referendum’ for a fake ‘people’s republic’ in Kherson. Given zero popular support, it will be fully staged,” Kuleba writes on Twitter.

He adds: “Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is & will always be Ukraine.”

