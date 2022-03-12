Ukraine urges more sanctions if ‘sham’ referendum held in Russian-held city of Kherson

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls for further sanctions on Russia if it goes through with alleged plans to hold a “sham” referendum in the captured city of Kherson.

“Following 2014 playbook, Russians now desperately try to organize a sham ‘referendum’ for a fake ‘people’s republic’ in Kherson. Given zero popular support, it will be fully staged,” Kuleba writes on Twitter.

He adds: “Severe sanctions against Russia must follow if they proceed. Kherson is & will always be Ukraine.”