Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Saturday, March 12, 2022

Russian troops said bringing ‘chem-bio suits’ to Ukraine amid attack warnings

12 March 2022, 4:22 am Edit
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on March 3, 2022, a Russian soldier points a gun from a Russian military helicopter as it flies over an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
A senior US official tells ABC News that some Russian forces are bringing protective “chem-bio suits” with them to Ukraine, as the United States warns Moscow may be planning a so-called false flag attack on which to blame Kyiv.

