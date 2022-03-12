Russian troops said bringing ‘chem-bio suits’ to Ukraine amid attack warnings

A senior US official tells ABC News that some Russian forces are bringing protective “chem-bio suits” with them to Ukraine, as the United States warns Moscow may be planning a so-called false flag attack on which to blame Kyiv.

