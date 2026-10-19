Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
All-clear given in settlement of Evyatar after suspected infiltration triggered alert
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An all-clear is given by the military in the West Bank settlement of Evyatar, after a suspected infiltration alert sounded this evening.
The IDF says the alert was activated due to a suspect in the area who turned out to be an Israeli civilian.
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- Germany summons Iranian envoy over plot to kill Jewish community leader
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