American oil field workers leaving Iraq

American nationals working at Iraqi oil fields are leaving the country after a US strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders in Baghdad, an oil ministry spokesman says.

Several already left in the morning and others are preparing to fly out, Assem Jihad tells AFP, adding that there is “no impact” on Iraq’s oil production.

The number of American staff at fields in OPEC’s second-biggest crude producer has already dwindled in recent months as tensions between the US and Iran soared.

— AFP