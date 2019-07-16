Barak to unveil plan to ‘set Israel’s borders within two years’

Israel Democracy Party leader and former prime minister Ehud Barak will unveil his plan “to set Israel’s borders within two years” this evening, he says.

The plan follows a party commitment to set the “permanent borders” of the State of Israel within two years of the establishment of the government.

“Just as Barak promised to remove Israel from the Lebanese quagmire within a year, and so he did, so will we keep this commitment,” the IDP says in a statement.

Barak will reveal details of his plan in a press conference on the outskirts of the northern West Bank settlement of Ariel, “the place where the Israel Democratic Party is committed to determining the borders of the State of Israel after the elections,” the party adds.

