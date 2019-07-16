Iran’s leader: We will ‘certainly continue’ to reduce nuclear commitments

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country will “certainly continue” to roll back on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?” Khamenei says, criticizing European countries which are party to the deal.

“We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue,” he says in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.

— AFP