Israeli woman held in Georgia for stealing sunglasses is released

A Georgian court releases an Israeli woman indicted 11 days ago for stealing a pair of sunglasses from an airport duty-free shop in the resort town of Batumi.

The woman was detained after boarding an Israir flight to Tel Aviv on July 1. Shortly before her plane was to depart, a duty-free shop salesman noticed the suspect allegedly snatching the merchandise worth $135 on a security camera. He then called airport police who boarded the plane and removed the passenger, delaying the flight for nearly two hours in the process.

She was held under house arrest in a hotel and faced charges with a maximum sentence of 3 years in prison.

She confessed to the theft and apologized. The court fines her $337 and releases her with a suspended sentence.

Channel 12 says she has landed back in Israel, ending a saga that made Israel’s primetime news in recent days.