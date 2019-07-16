Police nab man, 26, suspected of pedophilia and assault of 60 girls

A 26-year-old Haredi man from the West Bank settlement of Emmanuel is under arrest on suspicion of obtaining sexually explicit materials from young girls, extorting them and in some cases assaulting them.

As many as 60 girls were caught up in the man’s alleged crimes, police say, identifying him as Oriya Eliyahu Asis.

He is remanded today for eight more days, with the court ordering he be sent for psychiatric evaluation.

According to a Channel 12 report, Asis allegedly contacted girls online using fake identities, became friendly with them and convinced them to send him sexually explicit photos. In some cases, he then extorted them to continue sending photos and even to meet him by threatening to publicize the intimate materials.

Police say there is evidence that at least in one instance in February, he met with two of the girls and allegedly sexually assaulted them.