The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Facing censure, Trump insists ‘not a racist bone in my body’
WASHINGTON — Defiant in the face of widespread censure, US President Donald Trump insists his tweets suggesting four Democratic congresswomen of color return to the countries they “came from” — even when three of the four were born in the US — “were NOT Racist,” and he appeals to fellow Republicans to “not show weakness” and to resist a House resolution condemning his words.
“I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” Trump exclaims on Twitter, a day after declaring that “many people agree” with his assessment of the four freshman lawmakers.
“Those Tweets were NOT Racist,” Trump writes amid a continued backlash to his weekend tweets that progressive women “go back” to their “broken and crime-infested” countries. The tweets, which have been widely denounced as racist, were directed at Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. All are American citizens, and three of the four were born in the US.
Trump alleges again that the women, who strongly oppose his policies and comments, in reality “hate our Country.”
The four lawmakers fired back late Monday, condemning what they called “xenophobic bigoted remarks” and renewing calls for Democrats to begin impeachment proceedings.
The episode served notice that Trump is willing to again rely on incendiary rhetoric on issues of race and immigration to preserve his political base in the leadup to the 2020 election. He shrugged off the criticism. “It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump said Monday at the White House. “A lot of people love it, by the way.”
At the Capitol, there was near unanimous condemnation from Democrats and a rumble of discontent from a subset of Republicans, but notably not from the party’s congressional leaders.
— AP
Veteran Labor MK Shelly Yachimovich announces ‘time out’ from politics
Veteran Labor Party lawmaker MK Shelly Yachimovich says she’s taking “time out from politics” and will sit out the 22nd Knesset.
“I love the Knesset, but I’m tired of this too-long political season, which has grown poisonous,” she says on Twitter.
“It’s filled me with a feeling of despondency and fecklessness. I was once filled with the strength to get through these sorts of crises, but that’s not true today.”
Yachimovich, 59, a former Labor Party leader between 2011 and 2013, has been an outspoken voice for social-democratic economic policies.
She entered politics in 2005 after a successful career as a radio and television journalist.
US ‘has suspicions’ Iran seized missing UAE tanker
A US defense official tells The Associated Press that Washington “has suspicions” that Iran seized an oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates that turned off its tracker over two days ago in the Strait of Hormuz and has gone missing amid rising tensions in the region between the US and Iran.
The official says that the MT Riah is in Iranian territorial waters near Qeshm Island, which has a Revolutionary Guard base on it.
The official says: “Could it have broken down or been towed for assistance? That’s a possibility. But the longer there is a period of no contact, it’s going to be a concern.”
The official says that the boat had yet to contact its owners or UAE authorities.
Iranian officials have threatened to respond to the British seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar over suspicions it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of sanctions.
— AP
Teenager who was seriously injured by Gaza rocket as a baby joins elite IDF unit
A teenager who as a baby was seriously wounded in a rocket strike from Gaza is accepted to the Israeli army’s elite naval commando unit, the IDF’s counterpart to the US Navy’s SEALs.
The recruit to Shayetet 13 overcame a crippling disability as a result of sustaining 147 shrapnel injuries to his body at the age of 16 months in 2002, when a Qassam rocket from Gaza exploded in his backyard in Sderot. News reports from that incident identify him as Shilo Naamat.
One of the oldest and most prestigious units in the Israel Defense Forces, Shayetet 13 is considered among the best special forces outfits in the world. In 2017, it held a joint training with the Navy SEALs.
Shayetet 13 has participated in some of the Israeli army’s most daring operations, including the transport of Ethiopian Jews from Sudan in the 1980s. It is often employed against Hamas in Gaza.
The handful of recruits accepted each year to Shayetet 13 are subjected to a series of grueling selection camps that most applicants do not pass.
“I simply decided I can do it,” Naamat says of his road to recovery and the decision to enlist in Shayetet 13. “I hope to inspire youth from Sderot, to show that despite what we’ve experienced, we can grow and make dreams come true,” the Ynet website quotes him as saying. He often has indistinct nightmares about sirens, but remembers nothing from the injury, he says.
— JTA
Prosecutors struggle with case in which preteen boys raped 11-year-old girl
Prosecutors are said to be unsure how to proceed with an unusual rape case in which four boys, ages 11 to 13, are suspected of raping an 11-year-old girl.
The incident took place three months ago. The boys filmed their assault and shared it with friends, according to police. In the videos, the boys can be seen holding the girl at knifepoint as they rape her.
One of the videos from the attack reached the girl’s father, who turned to police.
Police summoned the boys, who were interrogated by specially trained youth officers, and handed its evidence to the state prosecution.
The case is sensitive because of special laws protecting children suspected of serious crimes.
In an interview earlier today with Army Radio, the girl’s father says his family is now being threatened by one of the suspects’ brothers. “While they walk free we get a phone call from one of the boy’s brothers threatening to hurt my family, my wife and kids, to throw a grenade at our house,” the father says.
Choking up, he tells the radio station the videos show “three youths that one after another commit sexual assault, rape and threatening with a knife.”
He says his daughter “still feels that she’s at fault. We’re trying to tell her it wasn’t her fault. She’s in post-trauma. Social services don’t want to release her home yet, as if she was attacked in our home. But nothing at all is being done to those boys.”
The girl’s identity and city of residence are being withheld to protect her privacy.
Israeli woman held in Georgia for stealing sunglasses is released
A Georgian court releases an Israeli woman indicted 11 days ago for stealing a pair of sunglasses from an airport duty-free shop in the resort town of Batumi.
The woman was detained after boarding an Israir flight to Tel Aviv on July 1. Shortly before her plane was to depart, a duty-free shop salesman noticed the suspect allegedly snatching the merchandise worth $135 on a security camera. He then called airport police who boarded the plane and removed the passenger, delaying the flight for nearly two hours in the process.
She was held under house arrest in a hotel and faced charges with a maximum sentence of 3 years in prison.
She confessed to the theft and apologized. The court fines her $337 and releases her with a suspended sentence.
Channel 12 says she has landed back in Israel, ending a saga that made Israel’s primetime news in recent days.
Police nab man, 26, suspected of pedophilia and assault of 60 girls
A 26-year-old Haredi man from the West Bank settlement of Emmanuel is under arrest on suspicion of obtaining sexually explicit materials from young girls, extorting them and in some cases assaulting them.
As many as 60 girls were caught up in the man’s alleged crimes, police say, identifying him as Oriya Eliyahu Asis.
He is remanded today for eight more days, with the court ordering he be sent for psychiatric evaluation.
According to a Channel 12 report, Asis allegedly contacted girls online using fake identities, became friendly with them and convinced them to send him sexually explicit photos. In some cases, he then extorted them to continue sending photos and even to meet him by threatening to publicize the intimate materials.
Police say there is evidence that at least in one instance in February, he met with two of the girls and allegedly sexually assaulted them.
Israel’s gay justice minister slams Luxembourg’s gay PM after boycott
Israel’s openly gay justice minister, Amir Ohana of Likud, takes Luxembourg’s prime minister to task for boycotting a farewell dinner yesterday for the Israeli ambassador to protest comments by Israel’s education minister over the weekend in support of the dangerous practice of “conversion therapy” for gays.
“Honorable Prime Minister of Luxembourg, @Xavier_Bettel,” Ohana writes in an English-language Twitter post, “Yesterday, you boycotted an Israeli event due to an inappropriate comment made by an Israeli minister regarding conversion therapy. That comment was denounced and strongly condemned by many, including PM @netanyahu.”
Ohana then posts a photo of Bettel shaking hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, and asks: “With your permission, I have a question: when you shook hands with @Zarif – were you aware of how conversion therapy looks like in the Islamic Republic of Iran? Sincerely, Amir Ohana, Israel’s Minister of Justice (and openly gay, btw).”
Ohana attaches a screenshot of a news report in which Zarif defends Iran’s death penalty for homosexuals.
Honorable Prime Minister of Luxembourg, @Xavier_Bettel,
Yesterday, you boycotted an Israeli event due to an inappropriate comment made by an Israeli minister regarding conversion therapy. That comment was denounced and strongly condemned by many, including PM @netanyahu.
1/2
— אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) July 16, 2019
With your permission, I have a question: when you shook hands with @Zarif – were you aware of how conversion therapy looks like in the Islamic Republic of Iran?
Sincerely,
Amir Ohana, Israel’s Minister of Justice (and openly gay, btw).
2/2 pic.twitter.com/X7RowJxE7X
— אמיר אוחנה (@AmirOhana) July 16, 2019
In an interview with Education Minister Rafi Peretz of the right-wing religious Jewish Home party aired on Israeli television on Saturday, Peretz said he had referred religious homosexuals to undertake the “therapy,” which is viewed by psychologists as dangerous and harmful to the mental health of individuals who undergo it.
Health officials warn of massive heat wave tomorrow
Health officials are warning Israelis of a scalding heat wave set to hit the country tomorrow.
Temperatures in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are expected to hit 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit), compared to about 28°C (82°F) yesterday. Haifa will see temperatures of 35°C (95°F), and Beersheba 41°C (106°F).
The Health Ministry urges vulnerable populations, including the elderly, those with certain chronic illnesses, pregnant women and children to avoid exposure to the sun and drink large quantities of water.
Liberal Israel group says Trump ‘cannot be a friend of Israel’
After US President Donald Trump lashed out at minority women members of Congress in a series of racist tweets urging them to “go back” where they “came from,” the head of liberal advocacy group the New Israel Fund slams the president for “sowing fear and mistrust” and using Israel to “deflect criticism of his bigotry.”
“Trump has done his best to deflect criticism of his bigotry by calling himself a defender of Israel,” says NIF CEO Daniel Sokatch in a statement. “But when Trump wields racist tropes, he has no standing to call himself a friend of Israel. Because an enemy of democracy cannot be a friend of Israel.”
The statement reads: “Democracy is measured by the protections afforded to minorities. The greatness of the United States comes when we welcome the newcomer, and expand the scope of freedoms for all. President Donald Trump understands none of this. His is a narrow and exclusive vision, rooted in sowing fear and mistrust. His hateful rhetoric is corrosive to our democracy.
“NIF fights every day for an Israel that is accountable to the vision of its founding. We fight for Israel’s healthy democracy: one that protects minority rights, and cares for immigrants and refugees seeking better lives within its borders. Standing with the people of Israel, like standing with the people of the United States, means standing with all people regardless of race, religion or national origin.”
Authorities checking if Gaza-area brushfire caused by incendiary balloon
A brushfire is burning in the Sdot Negev Regional Council area near the Gaza border.
Firefighters are fighting the blaze.
There is no immediate information on whether the fire was caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza.
Israeli NGO seeks sale of seized Iranian tanker over 2014 terror attack
An Israeli NGO says it is petitioning Gibraltar’s top court to sell an impounded Iranian oil tanker to compensate parents of a child killed by Iran-funded Hamas.
Shurat Hadin, which wages legal battles worldwide against terror groups, won a $178.5 million US court judgement against Iran and Syria in 2017 over the death of an American infant killed in an attack in Jerusalem.
The Iranian tanker Grace I, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was seized on July 4 by police and customs officers in Gibraltar — a British overseas territory on Spain’s southern tip — with the aid of a detachment of British Royal Marines. US officials believe the tanker was destined for Syria to deliver oil, in violation of separate EU and US sanctions.
Shurat Hadin founder Nitzana Darshan-Leitner tells AFP that the vessel’s sale, if ordered by the Gibraltar Supreme Court, would not raise more than a fraction of the District of Columbia District Court’s award, but it could pave the way for the seizure of other Iranian assets.
She says the petition should be filed with the court today, but she does not know when or even if it would hold a hearing. “Anything can happen,” she says.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, seeking to ease tensions with Iran, said Saturday that the tanker would be released if Tehran guaranteed it was not bound for Syria.
In October 2014, Palestinian Abdelrahman Shaludi drove a car into two groups of pedestrians in Jerusalem, killing three-month-old Chaya Zissel Braun and a young woman. He then leapt out of the vehicle and attacked passers-by with an iron bar until police shot him dead. Hamas hailed the attack in a statement, calling Shaludi one of its “hero-martyrs.”
— AFP
Barak to unveil plan to ‘set Israel’s borders within two years’
Israel Democracy Party leader and former prime minister Ehud Barak will unveil his plan “to set Israel’s borders within two years” this evening, he says.
The plan follows a party commitment to set the “permanent borders” of the State of Israel within two years of the establishment of the government.
“Just as Barak promised to remove Israel from the Lebanese quagmire within a year, and so he did, so will we keep this commitment,” the IDP says in a statement.
Barak will reveal details of his plan in a press conference on the outskirts of the northern West Bank settlement of Ariel, “the place where the Israel Democratic Party is committed to determining the borders of the State of Israel after the elections,” the party adds.
— Raoul Wootliff
British Jewish leader slams ‘appalling’ Trump tweets
The head of the top body of British Jews, the Board of Deputies, slams US President Donald Trump’s racist tweets over the past two days.
Trump had lashed out at progressive women members of Congress, urging four of them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the four were born in the US.
Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl says in a statement: “These are appalling and unjustifiable comments. Whatever one’s political disagreements, telling people to ‘go back home to where they came from’ can never be the right response. It is also wrong to drag Israel in to these undignified tirades.”
Trump repeatedly slammed the congresswomen for their “hate” toward Israel.
Khamenei: Iran will ‘certainly continue’ to violate nuclear commitments
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country will “certainly continue” to roll back on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
“You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?” Khamenei says, criticizing European countries which are party to the deal.
“We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue,” he says in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.
— AFP
China calls Iran nuclear deal ‘irreplaceable’
China calls the Iran nuclear deal “irreplaceable” and the sole way to resolve the concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says that “the complete and effective implementation of the agreement is the only viable and effective way to settle the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.”
He says that Iran’s commitment to the agreement should be dealt with by the joint commission that oversees it.
Geng also blames the United States for causing the current tensions — last year, the Trump administration pulled out of the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Tehran.
Geng says the US should stop exerting pressure on Iran and create the conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the issue.
— AP
Norway arrests Muslim cleric after Italian terror trial
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Muslim cleric found guilty in Italy of planning terror attacks is detained in Norway on an Italian arrest warrant, The Norwegian domestic security agency says.
Iraqi-born Mullah Krekar, born Najm al-Din Faraj Ahmad, was detained late Monday, the PST security agency says. The agency tweets hours after an Italian court found Krekar guilty of attempting to overthrow the Kurdish government in northern Iraq and create an Islamic caliphate, and sentenced him to 12 years.
Italian prosecutors had alleged Krekar, who is based in Norway, is behind Rawti Shax, a European network aimed at violently overthrowing the government in Kurdistan. Krekar, who has denied the allegations, plans to appeal, said his Italian lawyer, Marco Vernillo.
In 2015, European authorities arrested 15 Iraqi-Kurdish nationals on terrorism-related charges. Rawti Shax recruited foreign terrorist fighters to be sent to Iraq and Syria and provided logistical and financial support, according to the Italian prosecutors who spearheaded the probe. They alleged that Krekar was the leader.
A refugee from Iraqi Kurdistan who came to Norway in 1991, the 63-year-old cleric has several convictions in Norway, including for threatening Prime Minister Erna Solberg. He also praised the 2015 extremist attack on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Krekar founded the now-defunct Ansar al-Islam insurgent group of Sunni Kurds that reportedly merged with the Islamic State group in 2014.
— AP
Donors anxious over stalemate at Poland’s Jewish museum
WARSAW, Poland — A Jewish association says private donors to Poland’s renowned Jewish history museum have suspended their donations out of concern at the government’s failure to extend the term of its director.
A special commission in May approved Dariusz Stola for another five-year term, but Culture Minister Piotr Glinski has not yet officially reappointed him.
Glinski said recently it was because Stola had allegedly refused to make the museum available for a conference related to the ruling conservative party.
The Museum of the History of Polish Jews POLIN is jointly managed and funded by a Jewish association, the city of Warsaw and the Culture Ministry.
Head of the association Piotr Wislicki says it is running smoothly under an acting director, but many donors, including in the United States, have suspended their contributions, concerned for its future.
— AP
Labor, Meretz, Barak look to unify, but no agreement yet
The heads of various left-wing parties are in a whirlwind of meetings in a bid to cobble together a left-wing bloc ahead of the September 17 elections.
Meretz chief Nitzan Horowitz is slated to meet today with Labor party leader MK Amir Peretz and, separately, with Israel Democratic Party head Ehud Barak.
The meetings come amid swirling rumors about a union, especially between Meretz and Labor, but a Meretz officials tells reporters today: “There is no movement yet on uniting with Labor. The ball is in Amir Peretz’s court. He knows the polls and he has to make a decision.”
According to the Maariv website, a Meretz source says the party is eager to unite and avoid the risk of falling below the 3.25% electoral threshold.
Two-thirds of massive underground anti-tunnel wall on Gaza border completed
Workers have completed some 40 kilometers (25 miles) of a massive underground wall along the Gaza border meant to prevent Hamas and other terror groups from tunneling into Israel, Israel’s Defense Ministry says.
The wall is slated to stretch 64 kilometers (40 miles) along the border, and includes sensors that can detect existing tunnels and digging operations in Gaza, the Walla news site reports.
Construction work on the subterranean barrier has already helped unearth 18 cross-border attack tunnels, most of them uncovered since 2017.
The wall will work in tandem with a 3.5-meter-high (11.5-foot-high) aboveground border fence now under construction. The new fence is much heavier and taller than the fence it is replacing, and so will be more difficult to cross, the IDF says.
Iran’s leader vows response to British ‘piracy’ over detained tanker
Iran’s top leader says his country will retaliate over the seizure of an Iranian tanker by British authorities.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls the seizure of the ship “piracy” in a televised speech Tuesday, saying: “God willing, the Islamic Republic and its committed forces will not leave this evil without a response.”
The Iranian supertanker, carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, was seized with the help of British Royal Marines earlier this month off Gibraltar.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday that Britain will facilitate the release of the ship if Iran can provide guarantees the vessel will not breach European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. Tensions have soared in the Persian Gulf over the past year as the Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a move that led Tehran to return last month to enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% allowed under the deal.
— AP
comments