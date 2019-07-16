British Jewish leader slams ‘appalling’ Trump tweets

The head of the top body of British Jews, the Board of Deputies, slams US President Donald Trump’s racist tweets over the past two days.

Trump had lashed out at progressive women members of Congress, urging four of them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the four were born in the US.

Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl says in a statement: “These are appalling and unjustifiable comments. Whatever one’s political disagreements, telling people to ‘go back home to where they came from’ can never be the right response. It is also wrong to drag Israel in to these undignified tirades.”

Trump repeatedly slammed the congresswomen for their “hate” toward Israel.