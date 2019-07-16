Iran’s leader vows response to British ‘piracy’ over detained tanker

The heads of various left-wing parties are in a whirlwind of meetings in a bid to cobble together a left-wing bloc ahead of the September 17 elections.

Meretz chief Nitzan Horowitz is slated to meet today with Labor party leader MK Amir Peretz and, separately, with Israel Democratic Party head Ehud Barak.

The meetings come amid swirling rumors about a union, especially between Meretz and Labor, but a Meretz officials tells reporters today: “There is no movement yet on uniting with Labor. The ball is in Amir Peretz’s court. He knows the polls and he has to make a decision.”

According to the Maariv website, a Meretz source says the party is eager to unite and avoid the risk of falling below the 3.25% electoral threshold.