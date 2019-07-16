The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Health officials warn of massive heat wave tomorrow
Health officials are warning Israelis of a scalding heat wave set to hit the country tomorrow.
Temperatures in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are expected to hit 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit), compared to about 28°C (82°F) yesterday. Haifa will see temperatures of 35°C (95°F), and Beersheba 41°C (106°F).
The Health Ministry urges vulnerable populations, including the elderly, those with certain chronic illnesses, pregnant women and children to avoid exposure to the sun and drink large quantities of water.
Liberal Israel group says Trump ‘cannot be a friend of Israel’
After US President Donald Trump lashed out at minority women members of Congress in a series of racist tweets urging them to “go back” where they “came from,” the head of liberal advocacy group the New Israel Fund slams the president for “sowing fear and mistrust” and using Israel to “deflect criticism of his bigotry.”
“Trump has done his best to deflect criticism of his bigotry by calling himself a defender of Israel,” says NIF CEO Daniel Sokatch in a statement. “But when Trump wields racist tropes, he has no standing to call himself a friend of Israel. Because an enemy of democracy cannot be a friend of Israel.”
The statement reads: “Democracy is measured by the protections afforded to minorities. The greatness of the United States comes when we welcome the newcomer, and expand the scope of freedoms for all. President Donald Trump understands none of this. His is a narrow and exclusive vision, rooted in sowing fear and mistrust. His hateful rhetoric is corrosive to our democracy.
“NIF fights every day for an Israel that is accountable to the vision of its founding. We fight for Israel’s healthy democracy: one that protects minority rights, and cares for immigrants and refugees seeking better lives within its borders. Standing with the people of Israel, like standing with the people of the United States, means standing with all people regardless of race, religion or national origin.”
Authorities checking if Gaza-area brushfire caused by incendiary balloon
A brushfire is burning in the Sdot Negev Regional Council area near the Gaza border.
Firefighters are fighting the blaze.
There is no immediate information on whether the fire was caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza.
Israeli NGO seeks sale of seized Iranian tanker over 2014 terror attack
An Israeli NGO says it is petitioning Gibraltar’s top court to sell an impounded Iranian oil tanker to compensate parents of a child killed by Iran-funded Hamas.
Shurat Hadin, which wages legal battles worldwide against terror groups, won a $178.5 million US court judgement against Iran and Syria in 2017 over the death of an American infant killed in an attack in Jerusalem.
The Iranian tanker Grace I, capable of carrying two million barrels of oil, was seized on July 4 by police and customs officers in Gibraltar — a British overseas territory on Spain’s southern tip — with the aid of a detachment of British Royal Marines. US officials believe the tanker was destined for Syria to deliver oil, in violation of separate EU and US sanctions.
Shurat Hadin founder Nitzana Darshan-Leitner tells AFP that the vessel’s sale, if ordered by the Gibraltar Supreme Court, would not raise more than a fraction of the District of Columbia District Court’s award, but it could pave the way for the seizure of other Iranian assets.
She says the petition should be filed with the court today, but she does not know when or even if it would hold a hearing. “Anything can happen,” she says.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, seeking to ease tensions with Iran, said Saturday that the tanker would be released if Tehran guaranteed it was not bound for Syria.
In October 2014, Palestinian Abdelrahman Shaludi drove a car into two groups of pedestrians in Jerusalem, killing three-month-old Chaya Zissel Braun and a young woman. He then leapt out of the vehicle and attacked passers-by with an iron bar until police shot him dead. Hamas hailed the attack in a statement, calling Shaludi one of its “hero-martyrs.”
Barak to unveil plan to ‘set Israel’s borders within two years’
Israel Democracy Party leader and former prime minister Ehud Barak will unveil his plan “to set Israel’s borders within two years” this evening, he says.
The plan follows a party commitment to set the “permanent borders” of the State of Israel within two years of the establishment of the government.
“Just as Barak promised to remove Israel from the Lebanese quagmire within a year, and so he did, so will we keep this commitment,” the IDP says in a statement.
Barak will reveal details of his plan in a press conference on the outskirts of the northern West Bank settlement of Ariel, “the place where the Israel Democratic Party is committed to determining the borders of the State of Israel after the elections,” the party adds.
British Jewish leader slams ‘appalling’ Trump tweets
The head of the top body of British Jews, the Board of Deputies, slams US President Donald Trump’s racist tweets over the past two days.
Trump had lashed out at progressive women members of Congress, urging four of them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the four were born in the US.
Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl says in a statement: “These are appalling and unjustifiable comments. Whatever one’s political disagreements, telling people to ‘go back home to where they came from’ can never be the right response. It is also wrong to drag Israel in to these undignified tirades.”
Trump repeatedly slammed the congresswomen for their “hate” toward Israel.
Khamenei: Iran will ‘certainly continue’ to violate nuclear commitments
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country will “certainly continue” to roll back on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
“You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?” Khamenei says, criticizing European countries which are party to the deal.
“We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue,” he says in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.
China calls Iran nuclear deal ‘irreplaceable’
China calls the Iran nuclear deal “irreplaceable” and the sole way to resolve the concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says that “the complete and effective implementation of the agreement is the only viable and effective way to settle the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.”
He says that Iran’s commitment to the agreement should be dealt with by the joint commission that oversees it.
Geng also blames the United States for causing the current tensions — last year, the Trump administration pulled out of the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Tehran.
Geng says the US should stop exerting pressure on Iran and create the conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the issue.
Norway arrests Muslim cleric after Italian terror trial
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Muslim cleric found guilty in Italy of planning terror attacks is detained in Norway on an Italian arrest warrant, The Norwegian domestic security agency says.
Iraqi-born Mullah Krekar, born Najm al-Din Faraj Ahmad, was detained late Monday, the PST security agency says. The agency tweets hours after an Italian court found Krekar guilty of attempting to overthrow the Kurdish government in northern Iraq and create an Islamic caliphate, and sentenced him to 12 years.
Italian prosecutors had alleged Krekar, who is based in Norway, is behind Rawti Shax, a European network aimed at violently overthrowing the government in Kurdistan. Krekar, who has denied the allegations, plans to appeal, said his Italian lawyer, Marco Vernillo.
In 2015, European authorities arrested 15 Iraqi-Kurdish nationals on terrorism-related charges. Rawti Shax recruited foreign terrorist fighters to be sent to Iraq and Syria and provided logistical and financial support, according to the Italian prosecutors who spearheaded the probe. They alleged that Krekar was the leader.
A refugee from Iraqi Kurdistan who came to Norway in 1991, the 63-year-old cleric has several convictions in Norway, including for threatening Prime Minister Erna Solberg. He also praised the 2015 extremist attack on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Krekar founded the now-defunct Ansar al-Islam insurgent group of Sunni Kurds that reportedly merged with the Islamic State group in 2014.
Donors anxious over stalemate at Poland’s Jewish museum
WARSAW, Poland — A Jewish association says private donors to Poland’s renowned Jewish history museum have suspended their donations out of concern at the government’s failure to extend the term of its director.
A special commission in May approved Dariusz Stola for another five-year term, but Culture Minister Piotr Glinski has not yet officially reappointed him.
Glinski said recently it was because Stola had allegedly refused to make the museum available for a conference related to the ruling conservative party.
The Museum of the History of Polish Jews POLIN is jointly managed and funded by a Jewish association, the city of Warsaw and the Culture Ministry.
Head of the association Piotr Wislicki says it is running smoothly under an acting director, but many donors, including in the United States, have suspended their contributions, concerned for its future.
Labor, Meretz, Barak look to unify, but no agreement yet
The heads of various left-wing parties are in a whirlwind of meetings in a bid to cobble together a left-wing bloc ahead of the September 17 elections.
Meretz chief Nitzan Horowitz is slated to meet today with Labor party leader MK Amir Peretz and, separately, with Israel Democratic Party head Ehud Barak.
The meetings come amid swirling rumors about a union, especially between Meretz and Labor, but a Meretz officials tells reporters today: “There is no movement yet on uniting with Labor. The ball is in Amir Peretz’s court. He knows the polls and he has to make a decision.”
According to the Maariv website, a Meretz source says the party is eager to unite and avoid the risk of falling below the 3.25% electoral threshold.
Two-thirds of massive underground anti-tunnel wall on Gaza border completed
Workers have completed some 40 kilometers (25 miles) of a massive underground wall along the Gaza border meant to prevent Hamas and other terror groups from tunneling into Israel, Israel’s Defense Ministry says.
The wall is slated to stretch 64 kilometers (40 miles) along the border, and includes sensors that can detect existing tunnels and digging operations in Gaza, the Walla news site reports.
Construction work on the subterranean barrier has already helped unearth 18 cross-border attack tunnels, most of them uncovered since 2017.
The wall will work in tandem with a 3.5-meter-high (11.5-foot-high) aboveground border fence now under construction. The new fence is much heavier and taller than the fence it is replacing, and so will be more difficult to cross, the IDF says.
Iran’s leader vows response to British ‘piracy’ over detained tanker
Iran’s top leader says his country will retaliate over the seizure of an Iranian tanker by British authorities.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls the seizure of the ship “piracy” in a televised speech Tuesday, saying: “God willing, the Islamic Republic and its committed forces will not leave this evil without a response.”
The Iranian supertanker, carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, was seized with the help of British Royal Marines earlier this month off Gibraltar.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday that Britain will facilitate the release of the ship if Iran can provide guarantees the vessel will not breach European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. Tensions have soared in the Persian Gulf over the past year as the Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a move that led Tehran to return last month to enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% allowed under the deal.
