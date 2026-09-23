Gazans report one killed in IDF strike in Khan Younis

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others were injured in a strike on a car in western Khan Younis.

The IDF has yet to comment.

Pictures show the fiery aftermath of the purported attack.

عاجل | مجمع ناصر الطبي: شـ&يد ومصابون في غـ،،ارة استهدفت مركبة بمواصي خان يونس. pic.twitter.com/mN16qvOYFT — فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 23, 2026