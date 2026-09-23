Gazans report one killed in IDF strike in Khan Younis
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others were injured in a strike on a car in western Khan Younis.
The IDF has yet to comment.
Pictures show the fiery aftermath of the purported attack.
عاجل | مجمع ناصر الطبي: شـ&يد ومصابون في غـ،،ارة استهدفت مركبة بمواصي خان يونس. pic.twitter.com/mN16qvOYFT
— فلسطين بوست (@PalpostN) September 23, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here