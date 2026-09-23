Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Gazans report one killed in IDF strike in Khan Younis

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:21 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-affiliated media outlets in Gaza report that one person was killed and several others were injured in a strike on a car in western Khan Younis.

The IDF has yet to comment.

Pictures show the fiery aftermath of the purported attack.

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