The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Khamenei: Iran will ‘certainly continue’ to violate nuclear commitments
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country will “certainly continue” to roll back on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.
“You did not carry out a single one (of your commitments), why do you want us to stick to our commitments?” Khamenei says, criticizing European countries which are party to the deal.
“We have just started to decrease our commitments (in the deal) and this process will certainly continue,” he says in a speech in Tehran partly aired on state television.
— AFP
China calls Iran nuclear deal ‘irreplaceable’
China calls the Iran nuclear deal “irreplaceable” and the sole way to resolve the concerns over Tehran’s nuclear program.
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says that “the complete and effective implementation of the agreement is the only viable and effective way to settle the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.”
He says that Iran’s commitment to the agreement should be dealt with by the joint commission that oversees it.
Geng also blames the United States for causing the current tensions — last year, the Trump administration pulled out of the deal and re-imposed economic sanctions on Tehran.
Geng says the US should stop exerting pressure on Iran and create the conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the issue.
— AP
Norway arrests Muslim cleric after Italian terror trial
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Muslim cleric found guilty in Italy of planning terror attacks is detained in Norway on an Italian arrest warrant, The Norwegian domestic security agency says.
Iraqi-born Mullah Krekar, born Najm al-Din Faraj Ahmad, was detained late Monday, the PST security agency says. The agency tweets hours after an Italian court found Krekar guilty of attempting to overthrow the Kurdish government in northern Iraq and create an Islamic caliphate, and sentenced him to 12 years.
Italian prosecutors had alleged Krekar, who is based in Norway, is behind Rawti Shax, a European network aimed at violently overthrowing the government in Kurdistan. Krekar, who has denied the allegations, plans to appeal, said his Italian lawyer, Marco Vernillo.
In 2015, European authorities arrested 15 Iraqi-Kurdish nationals on terrorism-related charges. Rawti Shax recruited foreign terrorist fighters to be sent to Iraq and Syria and provided logistical and financial support, according to the Italian prosecutors who spearheaded the probe. They alleged that Krekar was the leader.
A refugee from Iraqi Kurdistan who came to Norway in 1991, the 63-year-old cleric has several convictions in Norway, including for threatening Prime Minister Erna Solberg. He also praised the 2015 extremist attack on the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Krekar founded the now-defunct Ansar al-Islam insurgent group of Sunni Kurds that reportedly merged with the Islamic State group in 2014.
— AP
Donors anxious over stalemate at Poland’s Jewish museum
WARSAW, Poland — A Jewish association says private donors to Poland’s renowned Jewish history museum have suspended their donations out of concern at the government’s failure to extend the term of its director.
A special commission in May approved Dariusz Stola for another five-year term, but Culture Minister Piotr Glinski has not yet officially reappointed him.
Glinski said recently it was because Stola had allegedly refused to make the museum available for a conference related to the ruling conservative party.
The Museum of the History of Polish Jews POLIN is jointly managed and funded by a Jewish association, the city of Warsaw and the Culture Ministry.
Head of the association Piotr Wislicki says it is running smoothly under an acting director, but many donors, including in the United States, have suspended their contributions, concerned for its future.
— AP
Labor, Meretz, Barak look to unify, but no agreement yet
The heads of various left-wing parties are in a whirlwind of meetings in a bid to cobble together a left-wing bloc ahead of the September 17 elections.
Meretz chief Nitzan Horowitz is slated to meet today with Labor party leader MK Amir Peretz and, separately, with Israel Democratic Party head Ehud Barak.
The meetings come amid swirling rumors about a union, especially between Meretz and Labor, but a Meretz officials tells reporters today: “There is no movement yet on uniting with Labor. The ball is in Amir Peretz’s court. He knows the polls and he has to make a decision.”
According to the Maariv website, a Meretz source says the party is eager to unite and avoid the risk of falling below the 3.25% electoral threshold.
Two-thirds of massive underground anti-tunnel wall on Gaza border completed
Workers have completed some 40 kilometers (25 miles) of a massive underground wall along the Gaza border meant to prevent Hamas and other terror groups from tunneling into Israel, Israel’s Defense Ministry says.
The wall is slated to stretch 64 kilometers (40 miles) along the border, and includes sensors that can detect existing tunnels and digging operations in Gaza, the Walla news site reports.
Construction work on the subterranean barrier has already helped unearth 18 cross-border attack tunnels, most of them uncovered since 2017.
The wall will work in tandem with a 3.5-meter-high (11.5-foot-high) aboveground border fence now under construction. The new fence is much heavier and taller than the fence it is replacing, and so will be more difficult to cross, the IDF says.
Iran’s leader vows response to British ‘piracy’ over detained tanker
Iran’s top leader says his country will retaliate over the seizure of an Iranian tanker by British authorities.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls the seizure of the ship “piracy” in a televised speech Tuesday, saying: “God willing, the Islamic Republic and its committed forces will not leave this evil without a response.”
The Iranian supertanker, carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, was seized with the help of British Royal Marines earlier this month off Gibraltar.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Saturday that Britain will facilitate the release of the ship if Iran can provide guarantees the vessel will not breach European sanctions on oil shipments to Syria. Tensions have soared in the Persian Gulf over the past year as the Trump administration has ramped up sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, a move that led Tehran to return last month to enriching uranium beyond the 3.67% allowed under the deal.
— AP
