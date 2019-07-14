Pink defends photo of her kids running at Holocaust memorial

The pop singer Pink defends posting a photo of her children running at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial.

The Jewish pop singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, shared photos on Instagram Sunday from her trip to the German capital. One of the images in a post captioned, “Berlin, I love you” that showed her two young children running at the memorial.

“[F]or all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family,” she wrote as part of the post. “The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves.”

That didn’t stop some from criticizing her, saying she was making light of the memorial to the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis. In response, the singer disabled comments on her posts on Monday.

— JTA