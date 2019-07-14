Jeffrey Epstein accuser urges more victims to speak out

NEW YORK — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers is urging victims to speak out against the wealthy financier as authorities prosecute him on sex charges.

Courtney Wild tells reporters that Epstein “will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail.”

Wild’s remarks come a day after she urged a federal judge to deny Epstein bail.

Wild says Epstein started sexually abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. Wild’s accusations are not part of that indictment.

Epstein’s attorneys have argued that the new charges should not have been filed because he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the US Attorney’s Office in Miami years ago.

— AP