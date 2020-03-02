Blue and White chiefs in Tel Aviv to push for votes, claim support insufficient

The Blue and White party’s four top leaders — Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi — are in Tel Aviv in a push to get out the vote in the central city, citing insufficient support from voters, Channel 12 reports.

The network’s political reporter Daphna Liel says Blue and White officials warn of a surge of Likud voters that is not being met by enough counter-voting by their backers.

However the network also cautions that the statements may be part of the now routine so-called “gevalt” tactics intended to shore up votes by frightening voters.