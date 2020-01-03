Bolton congratulates for ‘eliminating’ Soleimani

Former US national security adviser John Bolton is congratulating all involved for “eliminating” Iran’s top military commander.

In a Twitter post, Bolton adds that “long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran’s malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran.”

Iran’s supreme leader has vowed “harsh retaliation” for the US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the architect of Iran’s interventions across the Middle East.

Congratulations to all involved in eliminating Qassem Soleimani. Long in the making, this was a decisive blow against Iran's malign Quds Force activities worldwide. Hope this is the first step to regime change in Tehran. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 3, 2020

— AFP