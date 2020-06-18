Bolton says Netanyahu was ‘dubious’ about Kushner leading new peace push

In his new book, former US national security adviser John Bolton says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed doubts to him about the assignment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner to be the chief architect of the administration’s Middle East peace plan, CNN and the Wall Street Journal report.

Bolton says that before joining the White House, he had a conversation with Netanyahu in which the latter “was dubious about assigning the task of bringing an end to the Israel-Palestinian conflict to Kushner, whose family Netanyahu had known for many years.

“He was enough of a politician not to oppose the idea publicly, but like much of the world, he wondered why Kushner thought he would succeed where the likes of Kissinger had failed.”