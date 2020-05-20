Brazil records over 1,000 deaths in single day

Brazil’s daily death toll has crossed 1,000 for the first time, with the country’s health ministry announcing 1,179 deaths on Tuesday, boosting the nation’s death toll to 17,971. Brazil has 271,628 confirmed cases, the third most in the world after Russia and the US.

US President Donald Trump says he is considering barring entry to flights coming from Brazil due to the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America’s hardest-hit country. It was the second time Trump has said he is studying such a measure.

“I don’t want people coming in here and infecting our people. I don’t want people over there sick either. We’re helping Brazil with ventilators. We’re sending them ventilators,” Trump tells reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who like Trump has previously downplayed the disease and encouraged supporters to go back to work, neither responds to Trump’s remarks nor commented on the record daily figure.

Worldwide there have been 4.9 million confirmed infections and over 323,000 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

— Agencies