Cabinet approves virus stimulus checks

The cabinet approves the government’s plan to send stimulus checks to most Israelis.

Under the plan, single Israelis aged 18 and over would each receive NIS 750 ($218). Couples with one child will receive a one-time payment of NIS 2,000 ($583), rising to NIS 2,500 ($729) for those with two children, and NIS 3,000 ($875) for those with three or more.

Some NIS 6 billion ($1.75 billion) will be allocated for the grants, which will be given to all citizens with the exception of “those earning over NIS 640,000 (approximately $186,000) per annum and senior civil servants earning over NIS 30,000 (approximately $8,700) per month.”

Finance Ministry officials have opposed the proposal.

The bid now goes to the Knesset for approval.