Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Car-ramming reported near West Bank settlement; 1 said injured

By Emanuel Fabian 15 October 2026, 10:58 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The military says it has received a report of a car-ramming incident near the West Bank settlement of Ateret.

At least one person is said to be injured.

Troops were dispatched to the scene to search for the driver, who reportedly fled.

The army says further details are under review.

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