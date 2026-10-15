Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Car-ramming reported near West Bank settlement; 1 said injured
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The military says it has received a report of a car-ramming incident near the West Bank settlement of Ateret.
At least one person is said to be injured.
Troops were dispatched to the scene to search for the driver, who reportedly fled.
The army says further details are under review.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here