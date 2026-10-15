Chaim Nadel, retired Israeli general, dies at 92

Retired Israeli general Chaim Nadel died today at the age of 92, the military announces.

Maj. Gen. (ret.) Nadel, born in Poland in 1933, served in the IDF for three decades, with his last role being president of the IDF’s Court of Appeals in 1983.

He joined the military in 1952, serving in the Nahal Infantry Brigade and later in the Paratroopers Brigade.

Later in his military career, Nadel served as chief of staff of the Southern Command and as commander of the 146th Division.

Nadel is survived by his wife and three children.

He is set to be buried tomorrow at the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery.