Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

China to keep advocating for Palestinians, backs 2-state solution — foreign minister

By Reuters Today, 10:07 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference during the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 30, 2024. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a press conference during the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing May 30, 2024. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP)

China’s foreign minister voices support for Palestinians, saying China will continue to speak up for the Palestinian cause, according to a ministry statement.

“The Palestinian issue should not be marginalized,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Palestinian counterpart, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, in Baku, the statement says.

Wang urged “all peace-loving countries” to support the two-state solution, according to the statement.

Earlier, Wang met with President Isaac Herzog.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.