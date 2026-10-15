China to keep advocating for Palestinians, backs 2-state solution — foreign minister

China’s foreign minister voices support for Palestinians, saying China will continue to speak up for the Palestinian cause, according to a ministry statement.

“The Palestinian issue should not be marginalized,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Palestinian counterpart, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, in Baku, the statement says.

Wang urged “all peace-loving countries” to support the two-state solution, according to the statement.

Earlier, Wang met with President Isaac Herzog.