Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
China to keep advocating for Palestinians, backs 2-state solution — foreign minister
China’s foreign minister voices support for Palestinians, saying China will continue to speak up for the Palestinian cause, according to a ministry statement.
“The Palestinian issue should not be marginalized,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Palestinian counterpart, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, in Baku, the statement says.
Wang urged “all peace-loving countries” to support the two-state solution, according to the statement.
Earlier, Wang met with President Isaac Herzog.
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