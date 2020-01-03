China urges ‘calm and restraint’ after US kills Iranian general

China appeals for restraint from all sides, “especially the United States,” after top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is killed in a US strike in Iraq.

“China has always opposed the use of force in international relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says at a daily press briefing. “We urge the relevant sides, especially the United States, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions.”

He says Iraq’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity must be respected.

China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is a key partner of Iran and major buyer of the country’s oil.

Geng says China urges all sides to abide by the principles of the UN charter and the “basic norms of international relations.”

— AFP